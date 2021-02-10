UK man convicted in policeman’s death leaves Bali prison

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A British man convicted of murdering a traffic police officer on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali has walked free from prison after completing his sentence. David Taylor, who promoted himself as DJ Nutzo originally from Halifax, and his Australian girlfriend, Sara Connor, were arrested in August 2016 for fatally attacking the officer. His bloodied body was found on the beach. The 38-year-old Taylor admitted hitting the officer repeatedly with a cellphone, binoculars and a broken beer bottle, leaving him face down and unconscious. But he said he didn’t realize Sudarsa would die. He had shown remorse and apologized. Prosecutors had sought eight-year prison terms for Taylor and Connor, but a court in March 2017 sentenced Taylor to six years and Connor to five.