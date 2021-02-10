UN agencies press EU over rising migrant pushback cases

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.N. agencies are pressing the European Union to end the growing practices of denying migrants their right to apply for asylum, collectively expulsing them and using violence against them. Greece and even the EU’s border and coast guard agency Frontex have been accused of pushbacks or complicity in them. They deny using such methods, which are illegal under international refugee treaties. The International Organization for Migration said Wednesday that it continues to receive reports of rights violations against migrants and refugees, including children. IOM Chief of Staff Eugenio Ambrosi says “the use of excessive force and violence against civilians is unjustifiable.” The UNHCR has also warned that asylum is “under attack” at Europe’s borders.