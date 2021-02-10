Vaccine doses at CG Public Health remain first come, first served

Vaccine doses at CG Public Health remain first come, first servedUpdated
MASON CITY, IA (KTTC) — CG Public Health continues to administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses to those 65 years of age or older.
It’s on a first come first-served basis. You do not need to be a resident of Iowa to get your first dose in Mason City.
CG Health announces the signup window on its Facebook page, or you can get information on the CG Public Health website.
CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft says your best shot to get through is online, but if you cannot sign up online, you can call 641-421-9321. Again, CG Health will announce at what time you can call in or go online to get through. At 10 a.m. February 16 is what appears the next time to call in or sign up online will be, but that has not been confirmed yet. It won’t be February 15 because that is President’s Day.
Some other information about the CG Public Health vaccination site:
- You don’t have to be an Iowa resident.
- You don’t have to get the second dose at the same location, but it has to be the same shot, ex. Moderna with Moderna or Pfizer with Pfizer.
- CG Health has been allocated 800 doses each week for the final two weeks of February.
- CG Health has not wasted a single vaccine dose.
- If you find somewhere else to get the vaccine sooner and have an appointment with CG Public Health, let CG Public Health know you won’t be needing the vaccine from the Mason City location.
- If you do get on the vaccination list, your dose is saved for you, there is no need to get to the vaccination site earlier than your scheduled time.
- Vaccine site is old Sears location, more details will be given if you make the cut.