Vaccine doses at CG Public Health remain first come, first served

MASON CITY, IA (KTTC) — CG Public Health continues to administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses to those 65 years of age or older.

It’s on a first come first-served basis. You do not need to be a resident of Iowa to get your first dose in Mason City.

CG Health announces the signup window on its Facebook page, or you can get information on the CG Public Health website.

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft says your best shot to get through is online, but if you cannot sign up online, you can call 641-421-9321. Again, CG Health will announce at what time you can call in or go online to get through. At 10 a.m. February 16 is what appears the next time to call in or sign up online will be, but that has not been confirmed yet. It won’t be February 15 because that is President’s Day.

Some other information about the CG Public Health vaccination site: