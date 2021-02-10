What to know about Mayo Civic Center becoming new COVID-19 vaccination site

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Mayo Civic Center is the state's third location for the Minnesota Department of Health's Community Vaccination Program.

The permanent site will begin vaccinating 1,500 people, 65-years-old or older, on Valentine's Day.

Those selected were pulled from the pilot program waitlist.

"We really are excited about getting the vaccine so we can really be protected against getting the disease," said Leon Plantz, Rochester resident.

Plantz, 67, and his wife Kathy found out Tuesday night they'll be able to receive their first dose at the Mayo Civic Center. Their appointment times are in the morning.

"The doses will be carried out in the North Lobby, which people would associate that with the big exhibition hall on the North end of the building. They will however be encouraged to use the skyway entrance." said Joe Ward, Mayo Civic Center president.

Ward said the state informed him nearly two weeks ago that the Civic Center was a site in consideration for the southern Minnesota vaccination site. He was told less than a week ago the civic center was chosen.

The size and location of the Mayo Civic Center was part of the reason the state wanted to use it for vaccinations.

"We're used to handling large groups of people. So, we will have extra staff, extra security on hand to walk people all the way through their experience," said Ward. "We will have extra wheelchairs available for those that are more challenged in that regard. People that come for assistance and help those people will certainly be able to come. Unfortunately, they won't be able to get the vaccine themselves unless of course, they're on the list."

The city doesn't want anyone who doesn't have an appointment to show up.

"It is not a walk-in clinic. People should not go to the Mayo Civic Center. They will not be allowed in. It is by appointment only," said Mayor Kim Norton.

The site will be operating throughout the day and will be distributing the Moderna vaccine.

However, it's still not known when more people will be able to get the chance to get vaccinated.

"It's all contingent upon more vaccine becomes available. But right now they're [MDH] just in limbo learning what's available and what's coming into the state," said Ken Jones, Rochester Emergency Management Director.

Although the state is waiting for more supply, there will be a chance for those still waiting to get a shot.

"When more vaccine becomes available from the federal government then they will open it up and have people be able to add their name to the list," Norton said.

As for Plantz and his wife, Valentine's Day will be the start to a healthier 40 more years of marriage.

"I'll drop her off at the door go sit in the parking lot for a while and then go in for mine pass her the keys and then she can go in," Plantz said.

The people who receive their first dose on Valentine's Day will get their second dose on March 14.

Rochester Police Department will be assisting with security.

Jones does not expect there to be any traffic delays with the number of people who will be heading downtown to get the vaccine.

Community Vaccination Program is being run by the Minnesota Department of Health. The vendor for those sites is Vault Health.

