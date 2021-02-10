What to Watch: Democrats to argue Trump alone incited mob

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats will begin two days of arguments Wednesday in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. They will try to convince skeptical Republican senators that the former president alone was responsible for inciting the mob of supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and interrupted the presidential electoral count. The arguments from the nine Democratic impeachment managers will come a day after the Senate voted to move ahead with the trial even though Republicans and Trump’s lawyers argued that it was unconstitutional because Trump has already left office. All Democratic senators and six Republicans disagreed.