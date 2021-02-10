Wieskamp leads No. 15 Iowa to 79-66 win over No. 25 Rutgers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 as No. 15 Iowa beat No. 25 Rutgers 79-66. The Hawkeyes (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten), who fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press poll this week for the first time this season, were coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games Wieskamp, who had 16 points in the first half, added 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Geo Baker led Rutgers (11-7, 7-7) with 11 points.