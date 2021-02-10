Wind Chill Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

30 degrees below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and

west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside and pack warm clothes and a

charged cell phone with you in your vehicle. Wear appropriate

clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&