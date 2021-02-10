Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST

Last updated today at 9:05 pm
8:40 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Goodhue

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 degrees below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside and pack warm clothes and a
charged cell phone with you in your vehicle. Wear appropriate
clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

