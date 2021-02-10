World’s biggest shipper reports rebound in business

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk, on Wednesday reported sharply improved fourth quarter earnings. It saw a rebound in global demand for goods after the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Copenhagen-based company said net profit in the October to December period surged to $1.3 billion from a loss of $72 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 16% to $11.3 billion. CEO Soeren Skou said the quarter was marked “on the one hand by a continuous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic” but also “by some rewarding progress on our strategy to become the integrator of container logistics.”