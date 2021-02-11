Denmark, Germany hold 8 on terror charges, unclear if linked

BERLIN (AP) — German and Danish authorities say they have arrested three Syrian men on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack, and later five more terrorism-linked arrests were announced in Denmark. It was not immediately clear whether all eight arrests were linked. Klaus Tewes, spokesman for federal prosecutors in the eastern German town of Naumburg, said Thursday a warrant was issued for the three men, aged 33, 36 and 40, last weekend on charges of preparing a serious act of violence. They’re alleged to have purchased several kilograms (pounds) of chemicals in January that could be used to manufacture explosives. Two were arrested in Denmark, and the third in Germany. Danish authorities said later Thursday five more suspects had been arrested.