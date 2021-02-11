3 North American river otter pups born at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Zoo Miami is celebrating the birth of three river otter pups. The zoo’s communication director Ron Magill says the Feb. 5 birth was the first for their mother, Zinnia. It was also the first birth of this species at the zoo. He says the pups were born in a secluded den in the Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit. Zinnia came to the zoo from the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island where she was born. Their father is 5-year-old Edison. He came to Zoo Miami in October 2016 after being rescued as an orphan by a group called Wild Florida.