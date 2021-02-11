Austin-based Hormel Foods to acquire Planters

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Hormel Foods announced on Thursday morning that it is buying Planters from Kraft Heinz.

This would include brands such as, Planters, NUT-rition, Planters Cheez Balls and Corn Nuts.

According to a news release, Hormel is acquiring Planters for $3.35 billion in cash. Hormel added that the transaction provides a tax benefit valued at about $560 million, with an effective purchase price of $2.79 billion.

The proposed purchase is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, and it is subject to regulatory review and approval.