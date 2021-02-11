Bahrain 2011 protest report goes offline before anniversary

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A website that hosted an independent report on Bahrain’s 2011 Arab Spring protests and the government crackdown that ended them has gone mysteriously offline just days before the 10th anniversary of the demonstrations. Bahrain has increasingly sought to erase memories of the mass protests that a decade ago this week threatened the Sunni monarchy’s grip on power. Dissent persists in this tiny island kingdom with a majority-Shite population off the eastern coast of Saudi Arabia. Residents said on Thursday that police have been out in force over the past week. After repeated queries, the website for the government-backed Bahrain Independent Commission of Inquiry, was put back online Thursday.