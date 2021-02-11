Biden tours Maryland lab that developed COVID-19 vaccine

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden visited some of the nation’s leading scientists on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19 Thursday, as his administration looks to boost supplies of vaccines to end the pandemic. Biden toured the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the sprawling National Institutes of Health complex just outside of Washington, which created the COVID-19 vaccine that now is manufactured by Moderna and is being rolled out in the U.S. and multiple other countries. The U.S. is on pace to exceed Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office, which more than 26 million shots delivered in his first three weeks in office.