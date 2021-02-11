Big 12 sets makeup dates for 9 COVID-postponed women’s games

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 has announced the makeup dates for nine women’s basketball games postponed this season because of COVID-19 protocols. Those games will be played during a nine-day span through the week before the conference tournament. Kansas State has four makeup games, starting Feb. 27 at No. 7 Baylor. The Wildcats also will play in the league’s final regular-season game March 7 at Oklahoma. The Sooners and Kansas both have three makeup games, while Baylor, TCU and West Virginia have two each. Texas and Iowa State only have one. Texas Tech and Oklahoma State have none.