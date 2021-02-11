Champagne, red wine and Mass on tap for nun’s 117th birthday

A French nun who is believed to be the world’s second-oldest person is celebrating her 117th birthday in style. on Thursday. The care home in southern France where Sister André lives organized a packed schedule of events for the nun. There were plans for Champagne and red wine, a feast with her favorite dessert, a Mass in her honor, and other treats to toast her astounding longevity through two world wars and a recent bout of COVID-19. A spokesman for the nun’s care home in the southern French city of Toulon told The Associated Press. “She is really happy. She wanted me to tell her the schedule for the day again.”