Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network debuts January 2022

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia enterprise is finally coming full bloom. The Texas couple announced Thursday that a Magnolia app will launch in July, with the debut of the Magnolia Network set for January 2022. The TV venture will feature original shows, new seasons of some DIY series and all past episodes of home renovation show “Fixer Upper.” The Magnolia Network will replace the DIY channel. The app’s July 15 arrival is timed to an expanded slate of original Magnolia shows available on the app and on streaming service discovery+, current home of a Magnolia Network preview. The preview includes “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.”