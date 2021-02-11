Coast Guard rescues 3 Cubans stranded on island for 33 days

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two men and a woman who said they had been stranded for 33 days on a deserted island between Florida and Cuba. They waved flags to catch the attention of a Coast Guard helicopter crew that flew over the island while on a routine mission Monday. The crew dropped water and supplies and another crew returned Tuesday to pick up the three from Cuba. They were first taken to a hospital in the Florida Keys and are now in immigration custody. They told officials their boat had capsized and they swam to shore. They had no serious injuries.