Countries curb diplomatic ties, weigh sanctions on Myanmar

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A growing number of governments are curbing diplomatic ties with Myanmar and increasing economic pressure on its military over last week’s coup. President Joe Biden is issuing an order that will prevent Myanmar’s generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the U.S. and promises more measures. The U.S. was among many governments that lifted most sanctions in the past decade to encourage democratic transition in Myanmar. One of the strongest reactions came from New Zealand, which suspended all military and high-level political contact with Myanmar and denied recognition to its military-led government. Malaysia and Indonesia called for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to convene a special meeting to discuss Myanmar, but it’s unclear if the bloc can come together.