Cuban official asks Biden’s gov’t to reconsider sanctions

HAVANA (AP) — A top Cuban official says declassified U.S. documents pointing out deficiencies in the response to health issues reported by American diplomats on the island show some of the falsehoods the Trump administration used to impose measures against Cuba. Johana Tablada, deputy director for U.S. affairs at Cuba’s Foreign Ministry, said the new U.S. government should consider reversing measures imposed by Trump against the island. Between late 2016 and May 2018, several U.S. and Canadian diplomats in Havana complained of health problems from an unknown cause. Trump’s administration officials suggested Cuba may have allowed alleged sonic attacks against the diplomats, something the island has always denied.