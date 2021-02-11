Desperation grows in battered Honduras, fueling migration

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — The northern Honduran city of San Pedro Sula has been the departure gate for thousands of Honduran migrants trying to reach the United States in recent years. Poverty and gang violence have long pushed them out, and the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation wrought by back-to-back hurricanes in November have only added to those driving forces. Now, word of a new U.S. administration with a softer approach to migrants has raised hopes among those seeking to make the trek north. But fearing a surge in immigration, the administration of President Joe Biden has also sent the message that little will change quickly for migrants arriving at the southern U.S. border.