Democrats pushing Biden’s COVID-19 bill through House panels

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have pushed half of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan through a House committee, and other House panels on their way to completing their own pieces of the sweeping legislation. The Ways and Means Committee approved its $940 billion chunk of the package Thursday. It includes $1,400 payments for millions of Americans and other initiatives that Republicans say are too costly, economically damaging and overtly partisan. The Ways and Means panel approved its measure on a 25-18 party-line vote. Earlier, the Education and Labor Committee approved another top Democratic priority — a boost in the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 hourly over five years.