Hard-hit restaurants feed COVID doctors, nurses to survive

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Last spring, donations to a nonprofit called Frontline Foods allowed some of Portland, Oregon’s best-known restaurants to provide hot meals to doctors and nurses facing an onslaught of COVID-19 patients in the pandemic’s earliest days. By summer, donations had dried up and so did the soul-bolstering meals. Then, a small grant from an Oregon-based insurance fund allowed the program to reboot over the holidays, just as COVID cases peaked and morale plummeted. The program — which has again run out of funding — was a lifeline for health care workers and kept some of Portland’s most beloved culinary institutions afloat.