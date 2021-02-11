India chides Twitter for not complying with blocking orders

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content, warning it “must respect” Indian laws “irrespective of Twitter’s own rules and guidelines.” The social media giant has found itself in a standoff with the government after it refused to fully comply with last week’s government order to remove some accounts officials accuse of spreading misinformation about ongoing protests, including those of news organizations, journalists, activists and politicians. Twitter’s actions appeared to irk the government. It served Twitter a non-compliance notice and threatened its officials with a fine and imprisonment of up to seven years for violating its order. Critics the government is using the protests to escalate a crackdown on free speech.