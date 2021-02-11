India, China begin troop withdrawal from contested border

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — China and India have been pulling back frontline troops along disputed portions of their mountain border where they have been in a standoff for months. Officials in both countries said the troops started the disengagement on Wednesday at the southern and northern bank of Pangong Lake in the Ladakh region. The tense standoff high in the Karakoram mountains began in early May, when Indian officials said Chinese soldiers crossed the frontier three different points in Ladakh, erecting tents and guard posts and ignoring verbal warnings to leave. That triggered shouting matches, stone-throwing and fistfights. Tensions exploded into hand-to-hand combat with clubs, stones and fists on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.