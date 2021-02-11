FBI probe of Texas AG expands to look at home renovations

DALLAS (AP) — Records obtained by The Associated Press show the FBI is investigating renovations made to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s million-dollar home as part of an ongoing probe into allegations that the state’s highest-ranking attorney illegally helped a wealthy donor. Last year, much of Paxton’s senior staff accused him of committing crimes to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul. Some of Paxton’s former deputies now say Paul had a hand in work done on Paxton’s home. Four of them later sued Paxton under the state’s whistleblower law. That group now claims they have information that suggests Paul “was involved in” the 2020 remodeling of Paxton’s home. Paxton’s defense attorney has declined to comment.