Legislators, breweries working to change Minnesota liquor laws

(KTTC) -- Minnesota is the only state in the country that limits breweries from selling growlers of beer. This limit kicks in once they've brewed 20,000 barrels. Thursday, some lawmakers announced plans to change that law.

Five Gopher State breweries have hit that cap for 2021 already.

Lawmakers have been teaming up with local brewing guilds to craft a bill to not only end that cap but also to allow breweries, distilleries, wineries and others to have no restrictions when it comes to what products they can sell out of their tap rooms.

"Right now in the State of Minnesota, all breweries are limited to the size of vessels of which they can sell out of their tap rooms," said Co-Owner of Little Thistle Brewing Dawn Finnie. "So we have a growler that is 64 oz., and then we have 750 mL which can be a crowler, a bottle, or a howler."

Minnesota is one of few states that does not allow the sale of smaller containers, like six-packs, at breweries. Finnie, who also presides over the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, says this newly proposed bill will help businesses sell more and give consumers variety.

Finnie said the hard part about being constricted to such big containers is that not everyone wants to take home that much beer at one time, which is where smaller container sizes would help.

Other brewers in Rochester agree.

"We're one of the only states in the country with that limit. We'd like to see that loosened up too," said LTS Brewing Co-Owner Brandon Schulz.

While the brewers say eliminating these restrictions will help these small businesses flourish, what they've been able to sell in growlers and crowlers, is something both Finnie and Schulz said have helped pull their businesses through the pandemic.