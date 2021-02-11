Light snow today and Friday night; Bitterly cold weather this weekend

Very cold with light snow today

A weak disturbance is moving into the area from the west today, bringing a chance of light snow for mainly the afternoon hours. Cold sunshine this morning will give way to light snow by the late morning hours in North Iowa with snow then spreading across the rest of the area through the afternoon and early evening. Accumulation of less than an inch is expected across the area with the highest totals in North Iowa where snowfall may approach one-inch overall. High temperatures will be slightly above zero with wind chill values in the -20 to -30 range early and then the -15 range in the afternoon and a light north breeze.

A frigid Friday with evening snow possible

We'll wake up to double digit below zero weather again Friday with some bitterly cold sunshine in the area between storm systems. Clouds will thicken by the afternoon hours with a few flurries possible later in the day before steady, light snow develops in the evening with the arrival of another storm system. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the single digits below zero with wind chill values in the teens and 20s below zero. Less than an inch of snowfall is expected Friday night through early Saturday morning.

A bitterly cold weekend

After light snow tapers off Saturday morning, we'll have bright, cold sunshine in the midday and afternoon hours, but temperatures will still struggle to reach levels as high as zero. Instead, most of the area will remain below zero throughout the day with wind chill values in the teens and 20s below zero with a brisk northwest breeze.

Valentine's Day Sunday looks even colder for our region as Canadian high pressure drifts in on the heels of Saturday morning's storm system.