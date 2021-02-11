Skip to Content

Ludacris is cooking in the kitchen on new streaming show

3:07 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ludacris is cooking. In the kitchen, that is. The Grammy-winning rapper is upping his game behind the stove in “Luda Can’t Cook,” a one-hour special debuting Feb. 25 on the discovery+ streaming service. He gets schooled by a chef who introduces him to international flavors and techniques. Ludacris says one of the reasons he’s never been talented in the kitchen is because his Africa-born wife does all the cooking. But he says the show’s title isn’t completely accurate because he knows how to make tacos.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

