Minnesota nurse appointed to Biden-Harris COVID-19 task force

(KTTC) -- Minnesotans are making headlines and impressing the president.

Back in Nov. 2020, Dr. Michael Osterholm joined then President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory board. Now, a second Minnesotan is joining another task force: a Minnesota nurse.

"When I read the sentence, 'you were personally picked by President Joe Biden,'" Registered Nurse Mary Turner said. "That just gave me a thrill. Gives me a thrill every time I read it."

It all began with a powerful message from Turner in a healthcare worker roundtable with, Biden in November of last year. Her words brought tears to the soon-to-be commander in chief's eyes.

That moment, now leading the Minnesota Nurses Association President and North Memorial Health Hospital ICU nurse to her latest endeavor: one of twelve members on the Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

"I've been on the frontlines since the last weekend in February, in a unit that's been taking care of the sickest of the sick," she said. "And seeing the very things that are being documented about the disparities, the overwhelming amount of patients that are people of color."

It's that issue of disparity that has the attention of the White House.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the country, it has had a disproportionate impact on some of our most vulnerable communities," a statement from the White House read. "Shortly after COVID-19 was first identified in the United States, disparities in testing, cases, hospitalizations, and mortality began to emerge. These inequities were quickly evident by race, ethnicity, geography, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, and other factors."

The Biden administration is combating these inequities by looking to experts working on the ground.

"The twelve Task Force members represent a diversity of backgrounds and expertise, a range of racial and ethnic groups, and a number of important populations, including: children and youth; educators and students; health care providers, immigrants; individuals with disabilities; LGBTQ+ individuals; public health experts; rural communities; state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments; and unions," the White House statement continued.

Turner can't wait to get started.

"That's what is really magnificent about this task force," Turner said. "President Biden is obviously trying to pull in the people from the boots on the ground and that is what I am trying to represent. And these other people are going to represent the boots on the ground, to bring in a little reality so that they can plan properly."

She adds that it is refreshing to see the president and his team come to nurses and doctors for ideas and advice.

The Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force is a short term one. Turner says the team will work together for 130 days. That's a little more than four months.