New lawsuit targets California ride-hail labor law

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ride-hail drivers and a union have filed another lawsuit against Proposition 22, the California ballot measure that exempts Uber and other companies from the state’s gig economy law. The suit was filed Thursday in Alameda County Superior Court, a week after the California Supreme Court declined to hear the case. Proposition 22, passed in November, shields app-based ride-hailing and delivery companies from a law requiring such services to treat workers as employees and not independent contractors, who don’t have to receive benefits such as paid sick leave. The lawsuit claims Proposition 22 violates the state Constitution.