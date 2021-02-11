Norway deports truck driver for not using snow chains

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian authorities have deported a truck driver who was stopped by police twice within an hour for driving without snow chains near a city north of the Arctic Circle. A police spokesman said Thursday that the man also has been banned from returning to Norway for two years for being “careless of the conditions, which represents a great danger.” In Norway, heavy vehicles are required to use snow chains from mid-November until the end of March regardless of road conditions. Authorities did not reveal the trucker’s name or nationality. He was escorted out of Norway on Wednesday. On top of deportation, the driver also was fined 11,000 kroner ($1,302).