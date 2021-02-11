Skip to Content

Officials offer $4.5M settlement over Alton Sterling’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After a $5 million proposed settlement fell through, officials in Louisiana are now offering $4.5 million to settle the civil lawsuit brought by the family of Alton Sterling. The 37-year-old Black man was killed in 2016 by police who approached him while he was selling homemade CDs in front of a convenience store. News outlets report the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted 7-4 Wednesday in favor of the latest settlement offering. A Baton Rouge police officer shot Sterling six times outside a convenience store in July 2016. Footage of the incident led to widespread protests, but authorities did not end up filing criminal charges over his death.

