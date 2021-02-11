Our cold stretch of weather continues

Another "Wind Chill Advisory" will be in effect overnight Thursday extending into early Friday afternoon. Wind chills will drop to around 20-30° below zero Friday morning. Daytime wind chills Friday will be steady around 10-15° below zero.

Bitterly cold temperatures continue into the weekend. Highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are expected to stay below 0° with wind chills dropping to around 30-35° below zero Sunday morning. Be safe outside when celebrating Valentine's Day on Sunday!

Let's take a look at this arctic blast of cold air by the numbers. We've now had 7-straight days with high temperatures below 10° (Rochester Int. Airport). The record for most consecutive days with highs below 10° is 15 straight back in 1912. The current forecast puts us at #2 all-time with 12-straight days. We're looking at 4-straight days with high temperatures below 0° (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday). If we end up seeing 4-straight, this would put us in a tie for the 5th longest streak.

Be safe outside this weekend! Only 37 more days until Spring!

Nick