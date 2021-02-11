Police search Navalny headquarters in late-night raid

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police conducted a late-night search of the headquarters for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose arrest last month set off nationwide protests. The search by a dozen police ended about 1 a.m.There was no statement from police about the reason for the search; the Mediazona news website that focuses on political repressions and human rights abuses cited a Navalny staff member as saying that police said they had received a report that pornography was being published at the office. Navalny was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. He later was ordered to serve 2 1/2 years in prison.