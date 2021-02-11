Stewartville woman helps kids with cancer one crochet loop at a time

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Brenda Nelson of Stewartville said she found her calling in 2019 when she stumbled upon an article about "The Magic Yarn Project."

"The Magic Yarn Project" is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers who make homespun yarn "wigs" that resemble of Disney characters like Elsa or Rapunzel. The yarn wigs are then donated to children who have lost their hair because of cancer or other illnesses.

Even though Nelson had never picked up a crochet hook in her life, she was determined to make a wig. She went to workshops hosted by the organization. She found herself to be a fast learner, and soon after, she started lead her own workshops.

"As you lose your hair, your scalp becomes very, very sensitive," Nelson said. "So, it's important to use special yarns that are very soft that won't scratch their sensitive scalps. It puts a smile on their faces during a very difficult time, and it allows them to be a child again. It gives a little bit of that childhood back to them."

To date, she has made 81 yarn wigs. She said if someone were to sit down and make a wig all in one day, it would take about 10 hours. The wigs go through a strict quality control evaluation before they are donated.

Nelson has a special understanding of what the children are going through because she fought her own battle with cancer. She's been in remission since December. She knows firsthand what its like to lose hair because of an illness.

"Losing your hair is a shock, and it's difficult," Nelson said. "You're out there. You can't hide much, and everyone is aware of it."

In the beginning of 2020, "The Magic Yarn Project" invited Brenda to launch a Midwest chapter of the organization. She is now looking for volunteers to join her effort. She hopes that she will be able to restart her workshops soon.

If the thought of crocheting is intimidating, there are other tasks people can do to help like packaging, applying embellishments and delivery.

Nelson just donated 41 yarn wigs to Mayo Clinic. It was her very first donation. The local nonprofit Steel Horse Militia recently fundraised to help Nelson with her mission.

"If you put your mind to it, you can do anything," Nelson said. "I look forward to see where this goes."

Those interested can email Nelson at BrendaN@themagicyarnproject.com.