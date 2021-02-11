Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

10:48 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 62, Earlham 53

Albia 64, Centerville 50

Alta-Aurelia 75, Cherokee, Washington 73, OT

Atlantic 78, Shenandoah 41

Ballard 90, Perry 20

Burlington 61, Mount Pleasant 45

Camanche 65, Tipton 43

Carroll 67, Gilbert 52

Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Wilton 43

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 57, Iowa City West 45

Chariton 50, Wayne, Corydon 49

Charles City 61, Crestwood, Cresco 60

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 63, Southeast Valley 55

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 59, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, OT

Dallas Center-Grimes 66, Grinnell 58

Davenport, North 53, Clinton 42

Decorah 76, MFL-Mar-Mac 37

Denver 83, Jesup 63

Des Moines Christian 64, Nevada 55

Des Moines, Hoover 43, Urbandale 35

Dike-New Hartford 73, West Marshall, State Center 36

Durant-Bennett 51, Midland, Wyoming 48

Estherville Lincoln Central 72, PAC-LM 69

Fairfield 61, Davis County, Bloomfield 40

Glenwood 41, Creston 38

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 68, Bishop Garrigan 67

Hinton 66, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, OT

Knoxville 75, Bondurant Farrar 73

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 57, South Hamilton, Jewell 56, OT

Lake Mills 71, Belmond-Klemme 37

Lenox 58, Southwest Valley 45

Montezuma 79, H-L-V, Victor 41

Mount Vernon 67, Benton Community 54

New London 71, Pekin 54

North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Edgewood-Colesburg 49

North Polk, Alleman 53, Carlisle 41

Northeast, Goose Lake 51, Bellevue 32

OA-BCIG 82, Newell-Fonda 54

Oskaloosa 66, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 53

PCM, Monroe 44, South Hardin 41

Panorama, Panora 74, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59

Pella 79, Pella Christian 59

Regina, Iowa City 58, West Liberty 48

Spencer 66, Sioux City, North 36

Storm Lake 77, South Central Calhoun 67, OT

Treynor 55, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52

Tri-Center, Neola 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 44

Underwood 64, MVAO-CO-U 35

Unity Christian 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 31

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 78, Oelwein 35

Waukon 84, South Winneshiek, Calmar 54

Waverly-Shell Rock 60, New Hampton 40

West Branch 50, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48

West Burlington 72, Wapello 62

West Sioux 63, Lawton-Bronson 61

Western Christian 80, Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 78, OT

Williamsburg 58, South Tama County, Tama 19

Woodward-Granger 47, Central Decatur, Leon 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Canton, Mo. vs. Eldon Cardinal, ccd.

Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Centennial 76, Mason City 35

Bellevue 64, Northeast, Goose Lake 20

Belmond-Klemme 42, Lake Mills 32

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Dubuque, Hempstead 39

Clear Creek-Amana 46, Center Point-Urbana 39

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41, Tri-Center, Neola 31

Davenport, North 67, Clinton 27

Des Moines, North 39, Marshalltown 17

Dike-New Hartford 66, West Marshall, State Center 40

Gilbert 56, Carroll 50

Glenwood 66, Creston 49

MFL-Mar-Mac 69, Decorah 54

North Linn, Troy Mills 65, Cascade,Western Dubuque 40

North Polk, Alleman 50, Carlisle 37

Pella 44, Pella Christian 40

Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D. 65, Sioux City, East 33

South Sioux City, Neb. 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56

Spencer 62, Sioux City, North 26

Urbandale 83, Des Moines, Hoover 11

Valley, West Des Moines 58, Bishop Garrigan 54

Waverly-Shell Rock 65, North Fayette Valley 34

Webster City 38, South Hardin 22

West Branch 60, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 31

West Liberty 50, Regina, Iowa City 38

West Sioux 49, Lawton-Bronson 36

Class 1A Region 1=

First Round=

AGWSR, Ackley 60, North Butler, Greene 39

BCLUW, Conrad 73, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 19

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55, Colo-NESCO 28

Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Rockford 30

Northwood-Kensett 27, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 19

Waterloo Christian School 49, North Tama, Traer 39

Class 1A Region 2=

First Round=

Audubon 54, East Union, Afton 43

Glidden-Ralston 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 34

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Melcher-Dallas 42

Paton-Churdan 57, Ar-We-Va, Westside 51, OT

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 63, Orient-Macksburg 14

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 58, Ankeny Christian Academy 22

Class 1A Region 3=

First Round=

Central City 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 12

East Buchanan, Winthrop 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 37

Kee, Lansing 58, Riceville 38

Nashua-Plainfield 52, Tripoli 20

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 76, Dunkerton 28

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 46, Janesville 34

West Central, Maynard 44, Central Elkader 33

Class 1A Region 4=

First Round=

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51, River Valley, Correctionville 41

East Mills 41, Essex 27

Fremont Mills, Tabor 44, Griswold 31

Riverside, Oakland 46, West Harrison, Mondamin 41

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 44, Sidney 39

Woodbine 73, Heartland Christian 21

Class 1A Region 5=

First Round=

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 65, Cedar Valley Christian School 12

Burlington Notre Dame 63, New London 37

Calamus-Wheatland 53, Lone Tree 20

Lisbon 47, Easton Valley 41

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 63, Midland, Wyoming 32

WACO, Wayland 56, Highland, Riverside 50

Winfield-Mount Union 53, Holy Trinity 42

Class 1A Region 6=

First Round=

Baxter 54, B-G-M 15

Belle Plaine 70, Meskwaki Settlement School 54

Collins-Maxwell 55, GMG, Garwin 22

H-L-V, Victor 54, English Valleys, North English 40

Iowa Valley, Marengo 53, Keota 16

Lynnville-Sully 52, Tri-County, Thornburg 21

North Mahaska, New Sharon 55, Grand View Christian 32

Class 1A Region 7=

First Round=

Akron-Westfield 58, Whiting 22

George-Little Rock 56, Harris-Lake Park 23

St. Mary’s, Remsen 47, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 39

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 69, Ruthven-Ayrshire 32

West Bend-Mallard 50, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 39

Westwood, Sloan 59, Trinity Christian High School 17

Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Siouxland Christian 28

Class 1A Region 8=

First Round=

Lamoni 50, Diagonal 38

Lenox 58, Southwest Valley 45

Moravia 50, Seymour 43

Murray 50, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 44

Sigourney 55, Moulton-Udell 23

Stanton 53, Bedford 41

Wayne, Corydon 50, Twin Cedars, Bussey 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

