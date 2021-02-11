Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 62, Earlham 53
Albia 64, Centerville 50
Alta-Aurelia 75, Cherokee, Washington 73, OT
Atlantic 78, Shenandoah 41
Ballard 90, Perry 20
Burlington 61, Mount Pleasant 45
Camanche 65, Tipton 43
Carroll 67, Gilbert 52
Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Wilton 43
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 57, Iowa City West 45
Chariton 50, Wayne, Corydon 49
Charles City 61, Crestwood, Cresco 60
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 63, Southeast Valley 55
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 59, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, OT
Dallas Center-Grimes 66, Grinnell 58
Davenport, North 53, Clinton 42
Decorah 76, MFL-Mar-Mac 37
Denver 83, Jesup 63
Des Moines Christian 64, Nevada 55
Des Moines, Hoover 43, Urbandale 35
Dike-New Hartford 73, West Marshall, State Center 36
Durant-Bennett 51, Midland, Wyoming 48
Estherville Lincoln Central 72, PAC-LM 69
Fairfield 61, Davis County, Bloomfield 40
Glenwood 41, Creston 38
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 68, Bishop Garrigan 67
Hinton 66, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, OT
Knoxville 75, Bondurant Farrar 73
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 57, South Hamilton, Jewell 56, OT
Lake Mills 71, Belmond-Klemme 37
Lenox 58, Southwest Valley 45
Montezuma 79, H-L-V, Victor 41
Mount Vernon 67, Benton Community 54
New London 71, Pekin 54
North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Edgewood-Colesburg 49
North Polk, Alleman 53, Carlisle 41
Northeast, Goose Lake 51, Bellevue 32
OA-BCIG 82, Newell-Fonda 54
Oskaloosa 66, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 53
PCM, Monroe 44, South Hardin 41
Panorama, Panora 74, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59
Pella 79, Pella Christian 59
Regina, Iowa City 58, West Liberty 48
Spencer 66, Sioux City, North 36
Storm Lake 77, South Central Calhoun 67, OT
Treynor 55, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52
Tri-Center, Neola 71, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 44
Underwood 64, MVAO-CO-U 35
Unity Christian 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 31
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 78, Oelwein 35
Waukon 84, South Winneshiek, Calmar 54
Waverly-Shell Rock 60, New Hampton 40
West Branch 50, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48
West Burlington 72, Wapello 62
West Sioux 63, Lawton-Bronson 61
Western Christian 80, Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 78, OT
Williamsburg 58, South Tama County, Tama 19
Woodward-Granger 47, Central Decatur, Leon 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Canton, Mo. vs. Eldon Cardinal, ccd.
Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. Twin Cedars, Bussey, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Centennial 76, Mason City 35
Bellevue 64, Northeast, Goose Lake 20
Belmond-Klemme 42, Lake Mills 32
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Dubuque, Hempstead 39
Clear Creek-Amana 46, Center Point-Urbana 39
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 41, Tri-Center, Neola 31
Davenport, North 67, Clinton 27
Des Moines, North 39, Marshalltown 17
Dike-New Hartford 66, West Marshall, State Center 40
Gilbert 56, Carroll 50
Glenwood 66, Creston 49
MFL-Mar-Mac 69, Decorah 54
North Linn, Troy Mills 65, Cascade,Western Dubuque 40
North Polk, Alleman 50, Carlisle 37
Pella 44, Pella Christian 40
Sioux Falls O’Gorman, S.D. 65, Sioux City, East 33
South Sioux City, Neb. 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56
Spencer 62, Sioux City, North 26
Urbandale 83, Des Moines, Hoover 11
Valley, West Des Moines 58, Bishop Garrigan 54
Waverly-Shell Rock 65, North Fayette Valley 34
Webster City 38, South Hardin 22
West Branch 60, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 31
West Liberty 50, Regina, Iowa City 38
West Sioux 49, Lawton-Bronson 36
Class 1A Region 1=
First Round=
AGWSR, Ackley 60, North Butler, Greene 39
BCLUW, Conrad 73, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 19
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55, Colo-NESCO 28
Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Rockford 30
Northwood-Kensett 27, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 19
Waterloo Christian School 49, North Tama, Traer 39
Class 1A Region 2=
First Round=
Audubon 54, East Union, Afton 43
Glidden-Ralston 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Melcher-Dallas 42
Paton-Churdan 57, Ar-We-Va, Westside 51, OT
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 63, Orient-Macksburg 14
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 58, Ankeny Christian Academy 22
Class 1A Region 3=
First Round=
Central City 59, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 12
East Buchanan, Winthrop 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 37
Kee, Lansing 58, Riceville 38
Nashua-Plainfield 52, Tripoli 20
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 76, Dunkerton 28
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 46, Janesville 34
West Central, Maynard 44, Central Elkader 33
Class 1A Region 4=
First Round=
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51, River Valley, Correctionville 41
East Mills 41, Essex 27
Fremont Mills, Tabor 44, Griswold 31
Riverside, Oakland 46, West Harrison, Mondamin 41
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 44, Sidney 39
Woodbine 73, Heartland Christian 21
Class 1A Region 5=
First Round=
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 65, Cedar Valley Christian School 12
Burlington Notre Dame 63, New London 37
Calamus-Wheatland 53, Lone Tree 20
Lisbon 47, Easton Valley 41
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 63, Midland, Wyoming 32
WACO, Wayland 56, Highland, Riverside 50
Winfield-Mount Union 53, Holy Trinity 42
Class 1A Region 6=
First Round=
Baxter 54, B-G-M 15
Belle Plaine 70, Meskwaki Settlement School 54
Collins-Maxwell 55, GMG, Garwin 22
H-L-V, Victor 54, English Valleys, North English 40
Iowa Valley, Marengo 53, Keota 16
Lynnville-Sully 52, Tri-County, Thornburg 21
North Mahaska, New Sharon 55, Grand View Christian 32
Class 1A Region 7=
First Round=
Akron-Westfield 58, Whiting 22
George-Little Rock 56, Harris-Lake Park 23
St. Mary’s, Remsen 47, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 39
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 69, Ruthven-Ayrshire 32
West Bend-Mallard 50, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 39
Westwood, Sloan 59, Trinity Christian High School 17
Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Siouxland Christian 28
Class 1A Region 8=
First Round=
Lamoni 50, Diagonal 38
Lenox 58, Southwest Valley 45
Moravia 50, Seymour 43
Murray 50, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 44
Sigourney 55, Moulton-Udell 23
Stanton 53, Bedford 41
Wayne, Corydon 50, Twin Cedars, Bussey 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/