Skip to Content

Timeline: Yemen war began in 2014 when Houthis seized Sanaa

New
12:04 am National news from the Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire. The attack came just a few days after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would end its support for the Saudi-led coalition’s war against the Houthi rebels. Yemen’s war began in September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, entered the war alongside Yemen’s internationally recognized government in March 2015. The war has killed some 130,000 people and driven the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content