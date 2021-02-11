TOO MUCH OR NOT ENOUGH? Minnesota and Iowa governors approach pandemic in different ways, address critics

(KTTC) -- Both Minnesota's and Iowa's governors use the 'turning of the dial' to explain increased and relaxed restrictions. That's where the similarities end. Governors Tim Walz and Kim Reynolds are turning that dial in different ways and at different times.

"As I've said for months and I'll continue to say, we must learn to live with COVID-19 and effectively manage it within the course of our lives," Reynolds said.

"To be as safe as possible, we said you'd keep things closed down but that's unsustainable," Minnesota's governor said. "We need to get our kids back in school. We need to see business operate if they can as safely as possible."

Last week in Iowa, Reynolds lifted restrictions on gatherings, hospitality industry and ended the mask mandate.

"Iowans know what to do," she said. "We've been telling them for a year what they need to do and they're doing it."

Reynolds says she is factoring in more than just COVID-19 data when making her decisions.

"Guess what's on the rise? Mental illness is on the rise. Substance abuse is on the rise. Young people contemplating suicide is on the rise," Reynolds pointed out. "Hospitalizations are down 80 percent. Positivity rate is down."

Both are down in Minnesota as well, but Walz is not ready to lift restrictions just yet.

"I do think it's very encouraging. I don't always want to the person who says 'It's encouraging, but…', but we are however looking at the variants," Walz said.

He says lower COVID-19 case numbers is not the only factor being accounted for when considering reopening. It's why a specific day for lifting restrictions is hard to pinpoint.

"A certain date is what everybody wants," Walz said.

"There has to be that light at the end of the tunnel where everybody feels there's something good to think about for the future," said Iowa restaurant owner George Migliero.

"They were so frustrated because every time they were given a metric, every time they were almost there, they would take that metric and change it," Reynolds said.

She believes Iowans will continue wearing masks when needed. Iowa restaurant owners hope she is right, but Cerro Gordo County health officials are not so sure.

"It doesn't make any sense. From a public health perspective it doesn't," said Brian Hanft, Cerro Gordo Public Health director.

Restaurants that are opening in Iowa plan to keep some restrictions in place.

"Our livelihoods are on the line here," Migliero said. "We just don't want people to think that just because you lifted these, it's a free for all. It's not."

In Minnesota, Walz said he is working with Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm about balancing variant risks with further reopening the economy. He says when and if that happens also depends on the speed of the vaccine rollout.

He also said the state is looking at CDC guidelines about getting more kids back in school.