UAE sheikh’s investment in Israeli soccer club put on hold

JERUSALEM (AP) — Plans for an Emirati sheikh to purchase a 50% ownership stake in Israel’s famed and controversial Beitar Jerusalem soccer club have been put on hold following reports questioning the sheikh’s finances. The purchase was announced to great fanfare in December, billed as the fruit of a U.S.-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. It was also seen as a turning point for a club that had gained notoriety for its racist fans and its refusal to have an Arab player on its roster. The club confirmed Thursday that it has withdrawn its request for approval of the deal. But it says it plans to submit a new one and denies the deal is off.