‘We’ll be left without families’: Fear in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Rare witness accounts are illuminating the toll of the shadowy conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as fighting enters a fourth month. An American nurse who recently escaped tells The Associated Press that perhaps 1,000 people were killed around her family’s town alone. And an opposition official says his party and others have compiled “thousands of names” of dead civilians. He warns that once the region becomes accessible, “the world will apologize to the people of Tigray, but it will be too late.” Red Cross officials now warn that thousands of people could starve to death in the coming weeks.