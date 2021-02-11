Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 11:15 pm
10:07 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Winnebago

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Winnebago County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Widespread wind chill
values 20 below zero and as low as around 35 below zero over
far northern Iowa.

* WHERE…All of central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

