Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Winnebago County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Widespread wind chill
values 20 below zero and as low as around 35 below zero over
far northern Iowa.
* WHERE…All of central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&