Wind Chill Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Goodhue County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 degrees below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside and pack warm clothes and a
charged cell phone with you in your vehicle. Wear appropriate
clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&