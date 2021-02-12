After Democrats’ visceral presentation, Trump team on stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — After an emotional presentation by prosecutors centered on chilling video of the Capitol siege, the stage at Donald Trump’s impeachment trial now belongs to defense lawyers. As they open their arguments on Friday, they’re prepared to concede that violence was every bit as traumatic, unacceptable and illegal as Democrats say. But they’ll also dispute that Trump had anything to do with it. The ready acknowledgment by the defense team of the day’s horrors is meant to blunt the impact of the House Democrats’ visceral case and quickly pivot to what they see as the more winnable issue of the trial: whether Trump incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot.