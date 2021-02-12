AP Interview: French government to tackle child abuse issue

PARIS (AP) — The junior minister responsible for children and families in France is acknowledging the country has a “deeply rooted” societal problem with child sexual abuse. And in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, Adrien Taquet discussed new government plans to address it with tougher laws and heightened vigilance in schools. Proposed legal changes announced by the government this week would classify any sexual penetration of a child under age 15 by an adult as rape and expand the statute of limitations to make it easier to prosecute sexual predators. Authorities register about 25,000 child sexual abuse complaints each year, but Taquet says the actual number of cases could be up to 10 times higher.