Colorado judge maintains charges for Dane accused in fire

DENVER (AP) — A judge has decided against dropping criminal charges against a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a large Colorado wildfire in 2018 that burned 149 homes. The decision came Friday after a prosecutor said Jesper Joergensen wouldn’t be deported if released from jail because of Biden administration changes to immigration policy. Fearing Joergensen could pose a danger to the public if freed, Judge Gregory Lyman instead ordered him be sent to the state mental health hospital for evaluation. The judge wants to know if a doctor there might recommend that Joergensen be forcibly medicated to treat a delusional disorder so he could be brought to trial.