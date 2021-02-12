Skip to Content

Contractor sentenced in San Francisco corruption scandal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A millionaire recycling plant owner who admitted bribing San Francisco’s public works director with gifts that included a $36,000 gold Rolex watch has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison. Florence Kong also was ordered Thursday to pay a $95,000 fine for bribing a public official and making false statements to the FBI. She acknowledged bribing former public works director Mohammed Nuru. He and Kong are among nearly a dozen people who have been charged in an ongoing City Hall corruption probe. Multiple city department heads have been forced to resign.

