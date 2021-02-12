Court rules against Arkansas’ Israel boycott pledge law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court says an Arkansas law requiring state contractors to promise to not boycott Israel is unconstitutional. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday reversed a 2019 decision that dismissed the Arkansas Times’ lawsuit challenging the requirement. The newspaper had asked the judge to block the law, which requires contractors with the state to reduce their fees by 20% if they don’t sign the pledge. The court said the law is written so broadly that it would also apply to vendors that support or promote a boycott.