Jaguars, accused racist strength coach Chris Doyle part ways

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars and embattled strength coach Chris Doyle parted ways Friday night, a few hours after a diversity group blasted the team and called the hiring “simply unacceptable.” Coach Urban Meyer said Doyle resigned. Meyer says “We are responsible for all aspects of our program and, in retrospect, should have given greater consideration to how his appointment may have affected all involved.” The Fritz Pollard Alliance ripped Jacksonville’s leadership, specifically Meyer, and said racist allegations at Iowa should have disqualified Doyle as a coaching candidate.