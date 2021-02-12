Explosion destroys supermarket building in southern Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — A gas explosion has destroyed a supermarket building in Vladikavkaz, a city in southern Russia, local officials said. Russian news agencies reported that no one was appeared to be wounded in the Friday morning blast. A man who was inside the building at the time of the explosion was rescued from under the rubble and didn’t sustain any injuries, the state Tass news agency reported. Media reports say a gas leak is the likely cause. The blast completely destroyed the building and shattered windows in several residential buildings close by. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a preliminary inquiry into the incident.