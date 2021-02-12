FBI: Capitol rioter dubbed ‘Doobie Smoker’ arrested

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a California man seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested in Virginia. Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. He faces several charges related to his alleged participation at the insurrection on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint says Gonzalez is seen on camera lighting a joint while inside the Capitol’s rotunda. The complaint also says Gonzalez live streamed a video where he discussed going to the Capitol to “take our country back.” It’s unclear whether Gonzalez has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.